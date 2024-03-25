iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 133,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 109,043 shares.The stock last traded at $46.74 and had previously closed at $46.86.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.39 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 485.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 53.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

