iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.63

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.63 and last traded at $41.16, with a volume of 143931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.08.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter valued at $232,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the third quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter.
About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.