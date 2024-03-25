iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.60

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.60 and last traded at $50.57, with a volume of 1710154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.49.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI India ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,288,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,604,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

