iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 234,009 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 476,622 shares.The stock last traded at $22.91 and had previously closed at $22.63.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $519.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,001,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 120,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 448,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after buying an additional 33,054 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,552,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

