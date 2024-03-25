iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $206.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $210.41.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.