iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,879 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.7% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after buying an additional 50,291,574 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,543 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IWM stock traded up $1.31 on Monday, hitting $206.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,906,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,618,605. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $210.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.81.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

