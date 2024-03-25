iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $130.15

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $130.15 and last traded at $130.37, with a volume of 227636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.10.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.39 and a 200-day moving average of $118.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

