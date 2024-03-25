iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.20

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $114.20 and last traded at $113.08, with a volume of 726589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.86.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

