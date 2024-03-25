iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Purchased by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises 1.1% of Mason & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter.

IHI stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.97. The stock had a trading volume of 809,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,418. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.17.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

