iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 56,579.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,473,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471,062 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.3% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $33,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 206,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 100,233 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $22,038,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 775,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $239,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.70. 5,185,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

