J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 900 ($11.46) to GBX 925 ($11.78) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.
J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance
About J D Wetherspoon
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
