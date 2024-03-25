J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 900 ($11.46) to GBX 925 ($11.78) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

View Our Latest Report on JDW

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

About J D Wetherspoon

LON:JDW opened at GBX 747.62 ($9.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £924.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1,621.74, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 805.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 745.69. J D Wetherspoon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 572.50 ($7.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 862.50 ($10.98).

(Get Free Report)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.