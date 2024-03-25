J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $38.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

JILL has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company.

NYSE JILL opened at $30.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.78. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $32.26. The stock has a market cap of $318.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JILL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in J.Jill during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 24.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 41,383 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 11.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 30,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 933.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

