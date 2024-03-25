Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 97 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $391.71. 1,117,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,884. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.99. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.63 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The firm has a market cap of $138.84 billion, a PE ratio of 77.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.