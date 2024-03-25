Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $504,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 699,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,308,000 after purchasing an additional 23,231 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 62,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IUSG stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.45 and a one year high of $118.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.52.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

