Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,393 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday. Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.12.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $3.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,053,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,838,060. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.95. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $95.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.61%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,625 shares of company stock valued at $9,651,553. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

