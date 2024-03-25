Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CAH shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,309. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $116.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.03 and a 200 day moving average of $101.46.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

