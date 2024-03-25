Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 85,933 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,067,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,283,000 after acquiring an additional 32,542 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 874,966 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $69,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $79.00. 7,956,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,369,562. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $83.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

