Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $1,982,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,592.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,612,000 after purchasing an additional 389,675 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,432,000 after acquiring an additional 522,608 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,887,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,292. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.20. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 82.82%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

