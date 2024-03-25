Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 573 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.3 %

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,937,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,987,498. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.