Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,047,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,489,621. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.26%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

