Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.25. 12,347,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,074,725. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $71.07. The firm has a market cap of $105.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

