Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

JANX has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.60.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 4.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67. Janux Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $58.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JANX. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 159.0% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,106,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,268 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,351,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,526 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 5.7% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,165,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,390,000 after purchasing an additional 495,008 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 27.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 23.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 942,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 180,291 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

