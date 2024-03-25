Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT Raised to $190.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.67% from the stock’s current price.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.08.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $122.05. 269,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,403. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $147.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.