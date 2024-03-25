Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Price Target to $39.00

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DNTH

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DNTH stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.68. 46,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,281. Dianthus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.