Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Price Target to $39.00

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.11% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.
About Dianthus Therapeutics
Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.
