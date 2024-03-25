Jefferies Financial Group Increases Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $45.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EQH has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equitable from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Equitable from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.89.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of Equitable stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $37.26. 627,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,125. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $37.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.09.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. On average, analysts expect that Equitable will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,984,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,152,398.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $352,105.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,334,414.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,984,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,152,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,938 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,472 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after acquiring an additional 854,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,444,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,193 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,764,000 after buying an additional 2,450,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,559,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,933,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after buying an additional 336,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Further Reading

