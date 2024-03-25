Jefferies Financial Group Raises Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target to $78.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BALL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ball from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Get Ball alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ball

Ball Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BALL traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $66.46. The company had a trading volume of 532,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89. Ball has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Ball by 446.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Ball by 80.4% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ball

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.