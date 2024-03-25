JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.88

JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01), with a volume of 962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.91 ($0.01).
The firm has a market capitalization of £223,344.00, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.98.
JPEL Private Equity Limited is a fund specializing in direct, secondary direct, and fund of funds investments. The fund primarily invests in buyout funds, venture capital funds, and special situation funds. It typically invests throughout the world, with a focus on Europe, North America, and Asia. For its direct investments, the fund prefers to co-invest alongside private equity sponsors.
