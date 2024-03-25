JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $90.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

BNTX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BioNTech from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.79.

BioNTech Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $91.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.02. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $85.21 and a 52 week high of $135.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,984,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 15.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,602,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,612,000 after buying an additional 1,152,541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 4,861.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 952,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after buying an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,711,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

