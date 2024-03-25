JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Price Target to $54.00

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.25.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NWE

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE NWE opened at $49.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthWestern Energy Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.