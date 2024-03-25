JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $509.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $531.00 to $509.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $539.00 price objective (down previously from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.66.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $7.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $395.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,179,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,067. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $310.41 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $463.10 and a 200-day moving average of $442.47.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

