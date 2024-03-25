JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precigen to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Precigen Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $347.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. Precigen has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.88.

In related news, Director Randal J. Kirk acquired 96,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $136,327.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,096,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,327.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precigen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patient Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Precigen by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,366,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after buying an additional 784,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 130,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,876,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 238,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 374,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. The company, through its technologies, enables to find solutions for biotherapeutics.

