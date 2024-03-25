K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

Shares of KBL stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$34.09. 3,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.54. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of C$26.90 and a twelve month high of C$35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$364.42 million, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.30.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

