K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
K-Bro Linen Stock Performance
Shares of KBL stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$34.09. 3,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.54. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of C$26.90 and a twelve month high of C$35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$364.42 million, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.30.
About K-Bro Linen
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than K-Bro Linen
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Apple Faces DOJ Scrutiny, but Not These 3 Under the Radar Names
Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.