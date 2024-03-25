K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) PT Raised to C$45.00 at TD Securities

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.41% from the company’s previous close.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

Shares of KBL stock traded down C$0.37 on Monday, reaching C$33.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$360.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of C$26.90 and a 12 month high of C$35.70.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

