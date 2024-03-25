K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) PT Raised to C$45.00 at TD Securities

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.41% from the company’s previous close.
K-Bro Linen Stock Performance
Shares of KBL stock traded down C$0.37 on Monday, reaching C$33.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$360.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of C$26.90 and a 12 month high of C$35.70.
About K-Bro Linen
