Kava 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $28.60 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $28.60 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kava has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00082560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00024726 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00010659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00017415 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008357 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,629 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.