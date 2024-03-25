KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at UBS Group

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.46.

KB Home stock opened at $68.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.11. KB Home has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.88%.

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $2,749,631.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at $6,650,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $330,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at $546,971.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $2,749,631.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at $6,650,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 57,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of KB Home by 40.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

