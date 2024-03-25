KeyCorp Begins Coverage on monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on monday.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $226.00.

Get monday.com alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MNDY

monday.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $228.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,256.68 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.45. monday.com has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $239.22.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that monday.com will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in monday.com by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in monday.com by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in monday.com by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About monday.com

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.