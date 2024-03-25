Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $26.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KIM. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.89.

KIM stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $22.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,336,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,180,792,000 after purchasing an additional 878,667 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 279,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,845,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,189 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 174,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the period. Finally, Counterweight Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

