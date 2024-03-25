Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Down 4%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 357,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,415,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $3.40 to $3.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CLSA raised Kingsoft Cloud from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.55.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

The company has a market capitalization of $786.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 145,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

Featured Stories

