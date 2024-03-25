Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Down 4%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 357,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,415,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on KC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $3.40 to $3.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CLSA raised Kingsoft Cloud from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.55.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 145,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kingsoft Cloud
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.