KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $100.76 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $103.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.13.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

