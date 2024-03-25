Kkr Credit Income Fund Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:KKC)

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKCGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

