KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 74.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

Shares of KREF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 38,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 361.75 and a current ratio of 361.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12.

Several brokerages recently commented on KREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, CEO Matthew A. Salem bought 26,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $252,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 460,309 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,203.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO W Patrick Mattson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 308,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,095.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew A. Salem bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $252,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,203.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,315,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,543,000 after purchasing an additional 52,577 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,945,000 after purchasing an additional 204,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 45,796 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 330.9% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,516,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,285,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,496,000 after purchasing an additional 203,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

