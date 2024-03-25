Korn Ferry Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the business services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

Korn Ferry has raised its dividend payment by an average of 28.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Korn Ferry has a payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Korn Ferry Trading Down 1.0 %

KFY stock opened at $64.77 on Monday. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $69.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day moving average is $54.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair raised Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $658,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Korn Ferry

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Further Reading

