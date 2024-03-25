Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.09

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.09 and last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 14675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KYTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kyverna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Kyverna Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Iii Gp, Llc purchased 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,900,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is a patient-centered clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. The company’s lead product candidate includes KYV-101. Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif.

