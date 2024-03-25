Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America comprises 3.1% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,219,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,755 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 644.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,280,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,522,000 after buying an additional 1,108,776 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,236,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3,836.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 806,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,243,000 after acquiring an additional 786,477 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $213.75. The company had a trading volume of 510,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,637. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $49,588.15. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,775 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,080. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.