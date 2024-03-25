LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

Shares of LMAT opened at $66.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $74.64.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.01 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 36,967 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $2,578,817.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,452 shares in the company, valued at $450,091.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 36,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $2,578,817.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,091.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $344,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,036 shares of company stock worth $7,873,749 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. West Tower Group LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

