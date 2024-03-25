Lembit Janes Buys 100,000 Shares of Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA) Stock

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) Director Lembit Janes bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$17,500.00.

Lembit Janes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Lembit Janes acquired 91,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$15,925.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Lembit Janes acquired 9,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$1,575.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, Lembit Janes purchased 94,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$17,010.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Lembit Janes purchased 200,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$34,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Lembit Janes purchased 48,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$7,760.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Lembit Janes bought 161,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,175.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Lembit Janes bought 122,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,984.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Lembit Janes acquired 241,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$42,262.50.

On Thursday, January 18th, Lembit Janes acquired 20,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,587.50.

On Monday, January 15th, Lembit Janes bought 12,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,187.50.

Spanish Mountain Gold Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,721. The stock has a market cap of C$65.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 24.01. Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

