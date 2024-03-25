Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 6,297.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651,924 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $98,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.69.

Lennar stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,216. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $100.95 and a 12 month high of $167.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

