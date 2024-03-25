Lennox International Inc. (LII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 on April 15th

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the construction company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Lennox International has increased its dividend by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Lennox International has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lennox International to earn $22.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE LII traded down $6.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $487.57. The company had a trading volume of 49,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,203. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Lennox International has a one year low of $232.00 and a one year high of $501.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $454.87 and its 200-day moving average is $419.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 671.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $11,566,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lennox International news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total value of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,267,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LII has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LII

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.