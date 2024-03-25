Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Trading Down 5.3%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.84. Approximately 663,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,705,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LESL shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.37.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Leslie’s

Leslie’s Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.17 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 463.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Leslie’s by 113.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.