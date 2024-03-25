Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) is NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd’s Largest Position

NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,798 shares during the quarter. Li Auto makes up approximately 63.9% of NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 325,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 188,828 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Li Auto by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at $966,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 29.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 86,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Li Auto stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $30.53. 3,432,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,553,626. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.17.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Li Auto from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

